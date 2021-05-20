Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,900 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

