Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

