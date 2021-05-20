Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Sells $1,345,500.00 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43.

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19.

ROOT stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

