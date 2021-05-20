Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $6,917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

