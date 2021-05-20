Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

