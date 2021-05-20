The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 243.14% from the stock’s previous close.

RAIN stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

