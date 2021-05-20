Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,289 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

