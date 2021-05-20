Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,426 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

