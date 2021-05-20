Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to “Hold”

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

