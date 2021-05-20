LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE:LC opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,513 and sold 20,880 shares valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

