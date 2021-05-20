Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

