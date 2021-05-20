Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

WZZAF opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

