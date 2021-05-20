Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Insiders have sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock valued at $177,518 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

