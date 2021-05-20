Morgan Stanley Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

RBLX stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

