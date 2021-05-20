Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navient by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

