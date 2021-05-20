Barclays Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

