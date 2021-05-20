Credit Suisse Group Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.18.

ES stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

