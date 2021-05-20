Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Stake Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,965,000.

Shares of BATS VFMV opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38.

