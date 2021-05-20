Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

