IFP Advisors Inc Sells 181 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.38. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

