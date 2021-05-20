Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 270.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.