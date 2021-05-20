Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.