IFP Advisors Inc Has $63,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 279.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.08 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

