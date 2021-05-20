Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE MAX opened at $37.14 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765,906 shares of company stock valued at $125,937,748 in the last ninety days.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.