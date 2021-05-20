Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 2,200 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $190.63 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

