Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

