Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $512.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

