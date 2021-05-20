Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE PSXP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

