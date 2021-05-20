Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,001 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

