Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 71.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

