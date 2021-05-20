US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $75.63 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.