US Bancorp DE Sells 808 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kforce were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $8,160,157. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Several analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.