US Bancorp DE Buys 476 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of PetIQ worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $3,950,060.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,552 shares of company stock worth $60,436,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.