US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,996 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5,791.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

