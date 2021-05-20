US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.