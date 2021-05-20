US Bancorp DE Sells 613 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

