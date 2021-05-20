Comerica Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,057,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $72.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

