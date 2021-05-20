Comerica Bank Sells 1,828 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.