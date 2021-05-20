Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.