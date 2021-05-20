Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Visteon by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.