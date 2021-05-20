Comerica Bank Trims Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $69.37 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

