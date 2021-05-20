Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

SAIL opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,385.61 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $880,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,664 shares of company stock worth $3,848,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

