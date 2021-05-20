First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,200 to GBX 2,720. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock. First Derivatives traded as low as GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($29.66), with a volume of 10473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

FDP has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £615.32 million and a P/E ratio of 43.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,781.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,905.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

