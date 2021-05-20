The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

WMB opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 236.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

