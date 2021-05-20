Compass Point Increases People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $19.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target upped by analysts at Compass Point from $18.50 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

PBCT stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

