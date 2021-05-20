ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $161.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,468.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 935,634 shares of company stock worth $115,488,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.