TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $62.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

TPIC opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 58.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

