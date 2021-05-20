Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWRY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

