Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWRY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.