Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.