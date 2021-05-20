State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,899 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,899 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Veoneer worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,744,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veoneer by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

